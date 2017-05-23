Riverside, Ca - Known for their unique and intimate interpretations of Broadway's finest musicals, Riverside Repertory Theater returns with an immersive and site specific production of GREY GARDENS on June 9 . Riverside Rep follows up the smashing success of last year's Man of La Mancha and Spring Awakening with the hilarious and heartbreaking story of Big and Little Edie, the eccentric relatives of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and their once gorgeous home called Grey Gardens.

