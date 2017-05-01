Keeping the kids on Shelter Island

Keeping the kids on Shelter Island

Monday May 1

JULIE LANE PHOTO Shelter Island School Academic Administrator Jennifer Rylott has been reaching out to parents whose children study off-Island. Shelter Island School administrators and teachers are working to close the gap between the number of Island children eligible for classes here and those whose parents opt to send them off-Island to school.

