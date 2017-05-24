Hamptons Cheat Sheet
Totaling a whopping 36 acres, this Montauk spread is also home to 22 wood ducks and other wildlife, its current owner, Eli Wilner said. The head of a Manhattan-based antique frame restoration company, Wilner and his wife are listing their beachfront estate for $48 million, Bloomberg reported - one of the priciest listings on the Hamptons market right now.
