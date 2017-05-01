Eric Taylor Dance to presents Dancers for Good, Hosted by Bebe Neuwirth

Eryc Taylor Dance , Eryc Taylor, Artistic Director, announced today ETD will join Paul Taylor Dance and seven other dance companies in performance at the second annual "Dancers for Good" benefit at the Ross School in East Hampton, NY, Saturday June 3 at 7:30pm. Eryc Taylor's work, Song for Cello and Piano, with a commissioned original score by Daniel Tobias, will be presented on invitation from Michael Apuzzo , co-founder of the Dancers for Good Foundation and current Paul Taylor Dance Company member.

