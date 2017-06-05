Elie Tahari, Canine Styles Launch Eas...

Elie Tahari, Canine Styles Launch East Hampton Pop-up Shop

Friday May 26 Read more: Women's Wear Daily

Elie Tahari is ready for the dog days of summer. The designer has partnered with New York-based luxury dog emporium Canine Styles on a pop-up shop within his East Hampton, N.Y., boutique to outfit the Hampton's most fashionable four-legged residents.

