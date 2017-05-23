Dina Merrill, Heiress Turned Actress Who Grew Up in Trump's...

Dina Merrill, Heiress Turned Actress ...

Dina Merrill, an heiress turned actress who starred in classic movies such as 1960's "Butterfield 8" and 1963's "The Courtship of Eddie's Father" died Monday in East Hampton, N.Y., the New York Times reported. She was 93. The daughter of Wall Street giant E.F. Hutton and cereal scion Marjorie Merriweather Post, Merrill grew up surrounded by wealth.

