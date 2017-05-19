Codger Column: Joking around

Codger Column: Joking around

Friday May 19

Codger at home with Crone and Cur at their West Neck Road home. Codger usually emerges in high spirits from the tunnel of winter and early spring, looking forward to the perks of balmy weather, the return of the Bucks, plump buttered bodies on Sunset Beach, the tick ambush, the undocumented two-day vacationers draining the aquifer, the a uh, oh, there he goes again.

