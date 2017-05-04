Andrew Sabin Family Fellows to Receive $100,000 in Research Funding

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center named eight innovative researchers to the second annual class of Andrew Sabin Family Fellows at a luncheon today attended by Andrew Sabin, of East Hampton, New York, and representatives of the Andrew Sabin Family Foundation. The Andrew Sabin Family Fellowship Program provides $100,000 in funding per fellow over two years through a $30 million endowed gift to encourage research creativity, independent thinking and high-impact cancer research.

