These salons have found new ways to make you gorgeous 0:0
Unlike the expansive pampering palaces of the aughts, New York's newest hair salons are smaller-scale and specialized. The boutiquelike spaces offer unique techniques or speedy services for people who need to look good quick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Apr 13
|LibHater
|111
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar 22
|The War on Speech
|1
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC