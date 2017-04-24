Supervisor Dougherty gives 'state of ...

Supervisor Dougherty gives 'state of town' address

Monday Apr 24

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Supervisor Jim Dougherty at the Ram's Head Inn Sunday giving the 'State of the Town' address The need to replace aged septic systems on the Island could surpass the crisis of tick-borne diseases as a priority on Shelter Island. That's according to Supervisor Jim Dougherty, who spoke to more than 100 people Sunday at the Ram's Head Inn for the annual State of the Town address, sponsored by the Shelter Island League of Women Voters.

