Proposed E. Hampton car wash faces co...

Proposed E. Hampton car wash faces complaints from residents

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: News12.com

Some residents in East Hampton have come out against a special permit request for a car wash to be built in their town. Members of Members of the Citizens to Preserve the East End say the 5,400-square-foot business could damage the surrounding environment on Springs Fireplace Road and clog up a one-lane access road used for the town's recycling center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar 22 The War on Speech 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Mar '17 Ice 110
Tesla Model X 2016 Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 (Sep '16) Sep '16 NYsucks 1
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC