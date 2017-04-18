No one wants to buy one of the most infamous haunted homes in the...
No one wants to buy one of the most infamous haunted homes in the Hamptons, which just got a $2 million price chop Anyone who saw the documentary or Broadway play would likely balk at living in the actual home that "Grey Gardens" inspired. After all, the home was in poor shape during the filming of the documentary, and it's even rumored to be haunted .
