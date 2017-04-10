Justice Arraigns East Hampton Man On ...

Justice Arraigns East Hampton Man On Grand Larceny Charge, Recommends Substance Abuse Treatment

Jefferson Eames, 48, has been arrested six times by East Hampton police on a variety of charges since last September. East Hampton, NY - April 6, 2017 - State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho on Wednesday, April 5 directed an East Hampton man during his arraignment on a grand larceny charge to find an inpatient substance abuse program by this Monday, April 10, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.

