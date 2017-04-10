Justice Arraigns East Hampton Man On Grand Larceny Charge, Recommends Substance Abuse Treatment
Jefferson Eames, 48, has been arrested six times by East Hampton police on a variety of charges since last September. East Hampton, NY - April 6, 2017 - State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho on Wednesday, April 5 directed an East Hampton man during his arraignment on a grand larceny charge to find an inpatient substance abuse program by this Monday, April 10, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongIsland.com.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar 22
|The War on Speech
|1
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Ice
|110
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC