Hamptons Cheat Sheet: Paul Simona s cottage is slip sliding away from...
The man who once sang "I Am a Rock" is likely just wishing his house was built on one right now. A cottage in the 75-year-old musician's cliff-side Montauk estate is edging toward the ocean as the bluff on which it sits slowly erodes.
