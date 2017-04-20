Georgica Pond estatea s price tag dou...

Georgica Pond estatea s price tag doubles to hit $85M

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Real Deal

An East Hampton home that belongs to the estate of investment banker Carl Tiedemann is hitting the market for $85 million, nearly double its original price. The 7.1-acre estate at 19 and 23 Chauncey Close in Georgica Pond hit the market in 2015 asking $45 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

