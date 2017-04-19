Eryc Taylor Dance Announces 'Dancers for Good' Benefit, 6/3
Eryc Taylor Dance , Eryc Taylor, Artistic Director, announced today ETD will join Paul Taylor Dance and seven other dance companies in performance at the second annual "Dancers for Good" benefit at the Ross School in East Hampton, NY, Saturday June 3 at 7:30pm. Eryc Taylor's work, Song for Cello and Piano , with a commissioned original score by Daniel Tobias, will be presented on invitation from Michael Apuzzo, co-founder of the Dancers for Good Foundation and current Paul Taylor Dance Company member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Apr 13
|LibHater
|111
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar 22
|The War on Speech
|1
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC