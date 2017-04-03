Artist Daria Deshuk to be Remembered at Hamptons Memorial at Guild Hall
ARTISTIC TRIBUTE : A public memorial will be held April 22 for the artist and teacher Daria Deshuk at Guild Hall in East Hampton. Deshuk died at her home in Bridgehampton at the age of 60 on March 9, according to her son Sam Deshuk Rivers, who declined to give further details about her death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar 22
|The War on Speech
|1
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Ice
|110
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC