Artist Daria Deshuk to be Remembered ...

Artist Daria Deshuk to be Remembered at Hamptons Memorial at Guild Hall

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Women's Wear Daily

ARTISTIC TRIBUTE : A public memorial will be held April 22 for the artist and teacher Daria Deshuk at Guild Hall in East Hampton. Deshuk died at her home in Bridgehampton at the age of 60 on March 9, according to her son Sam Deshuk Rivers, who declined to give further details about her death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar 22 The War on Speech 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Mar 11 Ice 110
Tesla Model X 2016 Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 (Sep '16) Sep '16 NYsucks 1
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Suffolk County was issued at April 05 at 3:25PM EDT

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,117 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC