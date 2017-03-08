Who Bought the Clintons' Former East ...

Who Bought the Clintons' Former East Hampton Rental?

Bill and Hillary Clinton are big fans of the Hamptons , where they've been renting homes during the summer months since 2010. They've rented a couple of different houses in the past few years, but we hope they didn't get too attached to the beautiful East Hampton estate they selected in 2011 and 2012-the home at 211 Lily Pond Lane has been on the market for over a year, and now it's found a buyer.

