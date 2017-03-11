Suffolk closeup: Fighting for clean w...

Suffolk closeup: Fighting for clean water

Saturday Mar 11

The Town of East Hampton is moving ahead with a program to provide financial assistance to homeowners and businesses to upgrade their cesspool systems with new technology that drastically reduces nitrogen discharges. It's a program that should be countywide, and could be through a bill authored by Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. .

