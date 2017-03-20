Police: 'Bouncer' at East End underag...

Police: 'Bouncer' at East End underage drinking parties arrested

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: News12.com

Police say a man who acted as the bouncer for wild underage drinking and drug parties on the East End has been arrested. Robert Andrade, 41, of Amagansett, is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of teens under 17. He is accused of standing at the doorway of a home in Springs twice in December and once in January, collecting party admission fees from teens and allegedly selling marijuana.

