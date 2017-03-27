Pikes Pub: Microbrew fans in and around Colorado Springs have plenty to look forward to Wednesday

In this Aug. 13, 2016 file photo, author Robert Caro attends the East Hampton Library's 12th Annual Authors Night Benefit in East Hampton, N.Y. The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian is planning an audio-only release, a oeOn Power,a drawing upon his years as an investigative journalist and his research into the lives of President Lyndon Johnson and municipal builder Robert Moses. The book will be released through the audio producer Audible Inc., on May 9. Microbrew fans can get their swag on Wednesday, when the celebration of Colorado Craft Beer Week marks hump day with a fundraising pour and giveaway at participating taprooms, including Bristol Brewing Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.