One of the most infamous homes in the Hamptons for sale
One of the most infamous homes in the Hamptons is on the market for nearly $20 million - and it's got a brand-new look Anyone who saw the documentary or Broadway play would likely balk at living in the actual home that "Grey Gardens" inspired. They would likely balk even more at its price tag: $19.995 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Sun
|Fish_rman
|108
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC