Hamptons Cheat Sheet: Supermodela s home destroyed by son of...
The former home of "Manchester by the Sea" director on Matthews Lane and the Carnegie house on Coopers Neck Lane The 21-year-old son of Gregg Wasser, owner of commercial developer G&S Investors, crashed a 2006 Mercedes-Benz into a Water Mill home late Saturday night, according to the East Hampton Star. The wreck ignited a blaze that firefighters battled for three hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Ice
|110
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC