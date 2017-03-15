Hamptons Cheat Sheet: Supermodela s home destroyed by son of...

The former home of "Manchester by the Sea" director on Matthews Lane and the Carnegie house on Coopers Neck Lane The 21-year-old son of Gregg Wasser, owner of commercial developer G&S Investors, crashed a 2006 Mercedes-Benz into a Water Mill home late Saturday night, according to the East Hampton Star. The wreck ignited a blaze that firefighters battled for three hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.