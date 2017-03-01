Hamptons Cheat Sheet: Giant house forced to go topless, pool planned for Warhol estate a & more
Peter Cardel really blew off his top with this one. The luxury homebuilder was forced to strip off the roof and upper level of his latest project on Meeting House Lane in Amagansett because it's taller than what building code allows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
|Lost ring (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|mebecky
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC