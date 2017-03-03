Eccentric Women Take Over the Trustus Main Stage
Grey Gardens, The Musical is the hilarious and heartbreaking story of Big Edie and Little Edie Bouvier Beale , the peculiar aunt and cousin of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. The musical takes place at Grey Gardens, the Bouviers' mansion in East Hampton, New York and tracks the progression of the two women's lives.
