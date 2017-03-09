Dance Ink March Issue Shares Relationship of Written and Movement Languages
As its lovers know, dance has a language of its own written in space by the moving body. By graphically integrating the changing shapes of the dancing body with the static shapes of alphabetical letters, the newest issue of Dance Ink, scheduled for publication March 27, presents a dynamic visual relationship between the two languages, both imaginative and newly provocative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Mar 5
|Fish_rman
|108
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC