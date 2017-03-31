Alec Baldwin talks Trump, sobriety, burying past
Actor Alec Baldwin promotes his Donald Trump impersonation and the memoir "Nevertheless" in a "CBS Sunday Morning" interview this weekend. "That the past is the past - I'm truly going to bury my past with this book," he tells her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar 22
|The War on Speech
|1
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Ice
|110
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC