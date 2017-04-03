Alec Baldwin on spoofing Trump: Peopl...

Alec Baldwin on spoofing Trump: People treat me like I'd cured polio

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: CBS News

In an interview with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Rita Braver, the actor talks about his "SNL" spoofs of the president and his new autobiography, "Nevertheless." Actor Alec Baldwin is riding high, spoofing President Donald Trump on television, but it wasn't always that way; his past is filled with highs and lows, many played out in the public eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar 22 The War on Speech 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Mar 11 Ice 110
Tesla Model X 2016 Jan '17 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 (Sep '16) Sep '16 NYsucks 1
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC