A drug epidemic sweeping America has ...

A drug epidemic sweeping America has finally reached the Hamptons

No longer immune to the epidemic affecting communities across the United States, opioid use is on the rise in Southampton and East Hampton, according to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal . Between 2010 and 2016, more than 50 people died from opioid-related drug overdoses in the Hamptons.

