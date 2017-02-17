Why an $80 T-Shirt is a good investment

Has Tony Melillo has created the perfect T-shirt? For the 52-year-old designer's loyal customers, the answer is not yes but rather: Which one? On Melillo's men's rack, we find an $80 short-sleeved T-shirt made of heathery slub cotton in a summery mood, another in a robust pima cotton, plus a slinky number made of modal, a rayon made from tree bark and arranged to drape with an under-the-radar sophistication. "It's supposed to mold to the body but not make you look overtly sexy," Melillo said earlier this week, as he gave a pre-opening tour of his first stand-alone store on Bleecker Street in Manhattan.

