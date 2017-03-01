Montauk Friends of Erin 55th St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 26,...
The unofficial start of the season in Montauk comes on Sunday, March 26, with the Montauk Friends of Erin 55th St. Patrick's Day Parade. Eddie Ecker, Jr., the parade grand marshal, Montauk's favorite son, retired East Hampton Town police chief and third generation grand marshal, kicks off the parade.
