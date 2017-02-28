Island shows boost in Community Prese...

Island shows boost in Community Preservation Fund revenues

Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

While the first month of 2017 saw an overall downturn in Community Preservation Fund revenue among the five East End towns, Shelter Island booked a 160 percent increase from what was reported in January 2016. The money is collected from a 2 percent tax paid by buyers of properties in the five East End towns and is used to purchase and preserve open space.

