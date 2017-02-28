Island shows boost in Community Preservation Fund revenues
While the first month of 2017 saw an overall downturn in Community Preservation Fund revenue among the five East End towns, Shelter Island booked a 160 percent increase from what was reported in January 2016. The money is collected from a 2 percent tax paid by buyers of properties in the five East End towns and is used to purchase and preserve open space.
