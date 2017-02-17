Iconic Grey Gardens Hamptons Home Hit...

Iconic Grey Gardens Hamptons Home Hits the Market for $19M

Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

An East Hampton home once owned by relatives of Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis that was the subject of a documentary and inspired a film and musical has hit the market for $19.995 million. The home known as Grey Gardens was listed Thursday on behalf of Sally Quinn, the Washington, D.C.-based journalist, socialite and widow of Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee.

