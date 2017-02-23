Hamptons neighbors furious over mansion built higher than code 0:0
Luxury Hamptons developer Peter Cardel erected a gorgeous, custom mansion in star-studded Amagansett, home to movie stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlet Johansson and Alec Baldwin. But the house on Meeting House Lane was built taller than the town of East Hampton's building code allows.
