Group Looks To Stem Growth Of Montauk Airport

A group which calls itself the "Airport Noise Citizens Advisory Committee" has written a letter to East Hampton Town recommending that they buy Montauk Airport in an effort to prevent, or at least slow, traffic growth in the future. The website 27east.com reports that the chairman of the group, David Gruber, is a vocal critic of the scale of operations at East Hampton Airport , and he said in the letter that if the town does not buy Montauk Airport, the owners could apply for AIP grants to expand and improve the airport, bringing more helicopter and jet traffic to the far eastern portion of the area.

