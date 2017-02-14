'Grey Gardens' house & estate up for sale
The ramshackle East Hampton mansion and estate that was the home of Jackie Onassis relatives Big and Little Edie Beale , made famous in 1976 documentary Grey Gardens , is up for sale "for the first time in decades." The place has been spruced up just a little since the Beales left and is now going for just shy of $20 million .
