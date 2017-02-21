Fight Against Long Island's Biggest Noisemaker
The efforts of Long Island, New York's, Town of East Hampton to quell aircraft noise involving the town-owned airport have been negated by a federal appeals court. This has resulted in a move to have the town shut down its airport and open the more than 600 acres for other uses.
