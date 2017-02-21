Eleven Madison Park Will Open A Hamptons Pop-Up During Manhattan Renovations
When fine dining stars Will Guidara and Daniel Humm close the seminal Eleven Madison Park for renovations this summer, they'll be sending their staff to the Hamptons for a summer restaurant, according to the Times . The EMP Summer House will debut in late June with an indoor restaurant, a dining room under a tent with picnic tables, and an outdoor area.
