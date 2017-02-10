East Hampton Attorney Arraigned on Gr...

East Hampton Attorney Arraigned on Grand Larceny Charges

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: LongIsland.com

February 8, 2017 - An East Hampton man whose license to practice law was suspended last year pleaded not guilty today to grand larceny and other charges at his arraignment in town justice court, Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota said. Kyle T. Lynch of East Hampton allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars in 2014 and 2015 from several victims by unlawfully diverting money to the business account of his law firm, Bainton Lynch LLP, to pay both business and personal expenses.

