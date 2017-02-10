Berry Campbell Gallery presents "Dan Christensen: Late Calligraphic Stains"
Berry Campbell announces an exhibition of paintings by Dan Christensen . The exhibition, featuring nineteen paintings from his 'Late Calligraphic Stain' period, opened on February 9, 2017 and runs through March 11, 2017.
