Ben Woolf's Angry Young Man Will Make American Debut at Urban Stages
Urban Stages, Frances Hill , Founding Artistic Director, will continue its 33rd season with the American Premiere of the award-winning drama Angry Young Man by award- winning playwright Ben Woolf , directed by Stephen Hamilton . This limited engagement at Urban Stages , begins performances on March 17, opens on March 23 and runs through April 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc...
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
|Lost ring
|Aug '16
|mebecky
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC