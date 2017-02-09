Ben Woolf's Angry Young Man Will Make American Debut at Urban Stages

Urban Stages, Frances Hill , Founding Artistic Director, will continue its 33rd season with the American Premiere of the award-winning drama Angry Young Man by award- winning playwright Ben Woolf , directed by Stephen Hamilton . This limited engagement at Urban Stages , begins performances on March 17, opens on March 23 and runs through April 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.