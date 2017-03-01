Amagansett mansion built higher than code upsets locals
Here, see the former home at 84 Meeting House Lane that was sold in March 2016. This home has since been replaced with a custom mansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
|Lost ring (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|mebecky
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC