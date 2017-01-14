Zimmerli Presents Innovation and Abst...

Zimmerli Presents Innovation and Abstraction: Women Artists and Atelier 17, 1/17-5/31

Saturday Jan 14

Innovation and Abstraction: Women Artists and Atelier 17 , on view at the Zimmerli Art Museum from January 17 to May 31, 2017, examines the formal innovations and burgeoning feminist consciousness of eight artists who worked in the studio's New York location: Louise Bourgeois, Minna Citron, Worden Day, Dorothy Dehner, Sue Fuller, Alice Trumbull Mason, Louise Nevelson, and Anne Ryan. Atelier 17, a legendary printmaking studio, had relocated from Paris to New York at the outbreak of World War II, providing a workspace and support for some 200 artists - nearly half of whom were women - during this period of upheaval and uncertainty in Europe.

