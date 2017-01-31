These were the top Hamptons sales in 2016
Clockwise from left: 93, 97, 101 Lily Pond Lane, 199 Lily Pond Lane, 41, 43 Robertson Drive, 158, 194 Quimby Lane and 104 Tuckahoe Lane Market reports have pointed to a price slowdown in the Hamptons, but several ultra-expensive pads still found buyers in 2016. The most valuable sale, according to analysis by The Real Deal, was three properties spanning 6.4 acres on Lily Pond Lane, which hedge funder and serial Hamptons house flipper Scott Bommer sold to natural gas tycoon Michael Smith for $110 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan '17
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc...
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
|Lost ring
|Aug '16
|mebecky
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC