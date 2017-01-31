These were the top Hamptons sales in ...

These were the top Hamptons sales in 2016

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Real Deal

Clockwise from left: 93, 97, 101 Lily Pond Lane, 199 Lily Pond Lane, 41, 43 Robertson Drive, 158, 194 Quimby Lane and 104 Tuckahoe Lane Market reports have pointed to a price slowdown in the Hamptons, but several ultra-expensive pads still found buyers in 2016. The most valuable sale, according to analysis by The Real Deal, was three properties spanning 6.4 acres on Lily Pond Lane, which hedge funder and serial Hamptons house flipper Scott Bommer sold to natural gas tycoon Michael Smith for $110 million.

