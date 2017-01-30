New national Lyme Disease biobank to ...

New national Lyme Disease biobank to accelerate research by making samples available

Bay Area Lyme Foundation, a national organization funding research to make Lyme disease easy to diagnose and simple to cure, announces the launch of the Lyme Disease Biobank , which is the first program to provide researchers with blood and urine samples from people with acute Lyme disease from multiple regions across the country, including the East Coast, West Coast and Upper Midwest. "One of the biggest barriers to research is a lack of samples from people confirmed to have Lyme disease - our program aims to alleviate this," said Liz Horn, PhD, MBI, principal investigator, Lyme Disease Biobank.

