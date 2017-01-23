Monty Silver Dies: Talent Agent Was 83
Long-time talent agent Monty Silver passed away early this morning in Springs, East Hampton, NY of bladder cancer. He was 83. Born in Brooklyn in 1933, Silver started his own agency, The Monty Silver Agency, in New York in the 1950s and kept working until only a few years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan 8
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc...
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
|Lost ring
|Aug '16
|mebecky
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC