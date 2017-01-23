Monty Silver Dies: Talent Agent Was 83

Monty Silver Dies: Talent Agent Was 83

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Deadline

Long-time talent agent Monty Silver passed away early this morning in Springs, East Hampton, NY of bladder cancer. He was 83. Born in Brooklyn in 1933, Silver started his own agency, The Monty Silver Agency, in New York in the 1950s and kept working until only a few years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tesla Model X 2016 Jan 8 fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec '16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 Sep '16 NYsucks 1
News The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc... Aug '16 Fooling No One 1
Lost ring Aug '16 mebecky 1
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Warning for Suffolk County was issued at January 24 at 7:31AM EST

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,995 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC