Katie Couric Gushes Over Husband John Molner: 'I Feel Really Lucky'
The 60-year-old journalist -- who is promoting her Nat Geo documentary, Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couri c -- gushed over her marriage on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show , and shared what makes Molner, 54, the "greatest guy." "I feel really lucky because he's funny and kind and really smart and great company," Couric bragged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan 8
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc...
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
|Lost ring
|Aug '16
|mebecky
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC