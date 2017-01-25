Hamptons Cheat Sheet: Olivia Benson confronts "Law Order" in zoning dispute, Shel...
Jeff Rossen, his new home at 4 Candace Drive, Mariska Hargitay, and her husband Peter Hermann There shall be law and order when it comes to zoning in East Hampton - even for "Law & Order" star Mariska Hargitay. The East Hampton Village Zoning Board of Appeals denied Hargitay a variance that would have allowed her to keep, on behalf of her son, a treehouse, swing set, and basketball hoop that exceed her neighbor's property line, according to the New York Post.
