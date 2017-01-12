Gwen Stefani & Pharrell Williams Accused of Copying 'Spark the Fire' Chorus
Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams perform at Apollo in the Hamptons 2016 at The Creeks on Aug. 20, 2016 in East Hampton, New York. Few music lovers would draw a parallel between Gwen Stefani 's music and that of a band like Korn -- but that's exactly what a complaint filed Thursday in Colorado federal court seeks to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
East Hampton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Model X 2016
|Jan 8
|fyi
|3
|Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv...
|Dec '16
|openmind693
|1
|Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|Moonbeam
|4
|Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016
|Sep '16
|NYsucks
|1
|The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc...
|Aug '16
|Fooling No One
|1
|Lost ring
|Aug '16
|mebecky
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Hampton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC