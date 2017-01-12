Gwen Stefani & Pharrell Williams Accused of Copying 'Spark the Fire' Chorus

Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams perform at Apollo in the Hamptons 2016 at The Creeks on Aug. 20, 2016 in East Hampton, New York. Few music lovers would draw a parallel between Gwen Stefani 's music and that of a band like Korn -- but that's exactly what a complaint filed Thursday in Colorado federal court seeks to do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.