Richard's Almanac: School age Shakespeareans

"They should have run a senior citizen bus from Shelter Island over here," was a comment made by one of the senior grandparents who went to Guild Hall in East Hampton to see their grandchildren from Hayground School perform in "Romeo and Juliet" last Thursday. There are some 15 Island students who attend Hayground, a pre-K through 8th grade school in Bridgehampton.

