Richard's Almanac: School age Shakesp...

Richard's Almanac: School age Shakespeareans

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

"They should have run a senior citizen bus from Shelter Island over here," was a comment made by one of the senior grandparents who went to Guild Hall in East Hampton to see their grandchildren from Hayground School perform in "Romeo and Juliet" last Thursday. There are some 15 Island students who attend Hayground, a pre-K through 8th grade school in Bridgehampton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Hampton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tesla Model X 2016 Sun fyi 3
Historic Movie Theater Roof Collapses In Massiv... Dec 16 openmind693 1
News Facts shed light on the folly of hoarding bulbs... (Jun '11) Nov '16 Moonbeam 4
News Trump demands Ginsburg resign for criticizing h... (Jul '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 21
Police State NY Closes Beaches Labor Day 9/5/2016 Sep '16 NYsucks 1
News The Latest: FBI expected to release Clinton doc... Aug '16 Fooling No One 1
Lost ring Aug '16 mebecky 1
See all East Hampton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Hampton Forum Now

East Hampton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Hampton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

East Hampton, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,252 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,716

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC